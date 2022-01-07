18,400 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

