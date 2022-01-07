Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 103,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 165,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

