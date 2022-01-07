Fairfield Bush & CO. Invests $428,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

