Summit Global Investments Invests $1.74 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

