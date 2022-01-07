Summit Global Investments Invests $1.92 Million in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ORIX by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IX opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.42 and a 12-month high of $106.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

