Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

