B. Riley Reiterates Top Pick Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

B. Riley restated their top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.