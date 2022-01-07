United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.21.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. United Airlines has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

