Brokers Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $15.54 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.03 and a 200 day moving average of $417.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

