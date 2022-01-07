Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

