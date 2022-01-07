GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$419.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.08.

GDI opened at C$55.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.