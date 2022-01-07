JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the November 30th total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

JDDSF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

