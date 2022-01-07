London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,334,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

