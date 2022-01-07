GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 83.1% in December

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the November 30th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,206,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOAC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

