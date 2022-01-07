Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CMXC stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
