Brokers Offer Predictions for Guardant Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.13). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

