WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. WRIT Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

