Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 2,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 71,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,709,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,561 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 60.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 418,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

