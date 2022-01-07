West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.90 on Friday. West African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

