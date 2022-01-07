Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Shares Down 0.3%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% during the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,870,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

