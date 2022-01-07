Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Trading Down 0.1%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 35,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 58,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Pontem in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pontem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

