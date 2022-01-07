Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Down 0.2%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 3,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 150,747 shares in the last quarter.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.