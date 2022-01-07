Comparing KT (NYSE:KT) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

KT (NYSE:KT) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KT and Atento, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atento has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than KT.

Risk & Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 4.17% 6.60% 3.02% Atento -3.65% -2.83% -0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Atento’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.30 $560.71 million $1.91 6.53 Atento $1.41 billion 0.30 -$46.88 million ($3.88) -7.17

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KT beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

