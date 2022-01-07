Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €9.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENEL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.04 ($10.27).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

