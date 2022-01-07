Analyzing Fluent (FLNT) and Its Peers

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

This table compares Fluent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -11.53 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.82

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fluent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Fluent’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Fluent rivals beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

