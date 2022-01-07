Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.36 ($72.00).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €48.33 ($54.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.10 and its 200-day moving average is €54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

