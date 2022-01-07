Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €215.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €216.58 ($246.12).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €208.40 ($236.82) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €208.24 and its 200-day moving average is €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.