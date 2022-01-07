Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Taglich Brothers cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MamaMancini’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

