Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

