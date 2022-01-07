FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lifted by Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $26.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $38.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $733.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $412.23 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after buying an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

