Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.26.

CIA stock opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.90 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

