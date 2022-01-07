Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

