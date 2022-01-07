Tata Motors Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tata Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

TTM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tata Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

