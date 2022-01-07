$841.26 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $841.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.30 million and the highest is $847.21 million. Lazard posted sales of $848.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

