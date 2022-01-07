$18.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $18.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.77 billion and the highest is $19.02 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $75.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.50 billion to $76.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.47 billion to $72.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.