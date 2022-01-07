State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $112.77 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $112,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $272.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.