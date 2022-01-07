IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

