Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Marcus has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marcus by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marcus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

