Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 5,599 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $430.66 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

