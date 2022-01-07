Summit Global Investments Invests $2.60 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

SMMV opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

