66,191 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

