Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires Shares of 5,000 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of STM opened at $48.36 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

