Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

