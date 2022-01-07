Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of AMAT opened at $156.34 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $163.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

