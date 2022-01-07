Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) traded down 7.9% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.50. 25,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,379,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

