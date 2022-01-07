GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.01. 11,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,271,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Specifically, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,759 shares of company stock valued at $53,938,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after acquiring an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

