Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.98. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 9,965 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 in the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.