Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of EVAX opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

