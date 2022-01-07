Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUTU. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Futu has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.45.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Futu by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

