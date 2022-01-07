Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) to Hold

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Shares of FBC opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

